McConnell helps secure federal funding for Winchester

Kentucky is a state of over 120 cities

Good news has come Winchester’s way.

According to a press release from the office of Senator McConnell (R-KY), it was announced that the City of Winchester will receive a $2.7 million federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to upgrade sewer infrastructure at the Winchester Industrial Park. The improvements will include the installation of a new sewer line that will impact the businesses located at the industrial park.

“This federal funding is welcome news for the City of Winchester and will provide the resources it needs to improve the infrastructure at the Winchester Industrial Park, which will support existing businesses and accommodate future development,” said Senator McConnell. “I’m pleased to see this ARC grant program deliver more wins for our state, and I’ll continue to champion the infrastructure priorities of Kentuckians who need our help.”

Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed also provided a response.

“What a win for our community,” she said. “This funding is a major step forward – not just for our infrastructure, but for our future. With this investment, we’re giving our local businesses room to grow and sending a clear message that Winchester is open for opportunity. I’m incredibly proud of our team for getting us here, and deeply thankful to ARC and to Senator Mitch McConnell for recognizing and believing in the potential we’ve always known our city holds,” she said.

Brad Sowden, Executive Director of the Winchester-Clark County Industrial Development, spoke.

“We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to Senator McConnell, his staff, and the Kentucky Grants Program for their vital support in helping Winchester and Clark County address infrastructure capacity challenges in our industrial park,” he said. “This investment strengthens our ability to attract new businesses, support existing industries, and drive long-term economic growth in our region.”

Kyle Raney, General Manager of Winchester Municipal Utilities, mentioned how the funding would be beneficial for his business.

“WMU is committed to providing infrastructure that allows Winchester and Clark County to prosper, and we are very excited to receive funding for the Flanagan and Madison Phase II Project,” he said. “We are very fortunate and thankful for the ongoing support from Senator McConnell, his staff, and the Kentucky Grants Program.”