Published 10:22 am Monday, August 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

John Ronald Gyula, 76, passed away August 1, 2025. He was born in Lodi, NJ, on November 6, 1948, along with his twin sister, Eleanor. He was the son of John and Eleanor Gyula. He graduated Lodi High School in 1966 and attended Newark College of Engineering, graduating in 1970. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maryett Maynard Gyula and sons Jeff and Nik Gyula, his sister Eleanor and brother Donald and many nieces and nephews. John worked at IBM for 36 years and for the State of KY for 10 years. While living in New York, he was a member of Trail Sweeper Ski Club, serving as president once. He also lead hiking for many years. In 1981, he hiked the Applachian Trail, taking 6 months off work to complete it. He was also a member of the Catskill 3500 Club, not only hiking all 34 mountains but all of them in the winter. John and Mariett built a Green Mt. Passive solar home in Glenford, NY on top of Ohayo Mt. He spent his retirement helping with trail maintenance in Winchester and Lexington. He hiked Natural Bridge many times with his family. His service will be Thursday, August 7, at 6:00 pm at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home with visitation from 4:00 pm until the hour of service.