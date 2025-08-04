Jersey Mike’s opening in Winchester

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Winchester citizens will soon have another option for delicious food and drink.

As mentioned in a press release, Jersey Mike’s Subs – known for its bevy of fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs – will open in Winchester at 1515 West Lexington Avenue on Wednesday, August 6.

Franchise owner William Rover will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday, August, to support George Rogers Clark High School athletics. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort before the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to GRC athletics in exchange for a regular sub. Such customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through https://www.jerseymikes.com or via the Jersey Mike’s app at https://www.jerseymikes.com/account. In addition, delivery is available in most areas via the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread bread. Fans crave their subs made with the freshest vegetables – including onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice”, red wine vinegar and olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with extraordinary growth potential to join their team. Candidates passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply at jerseymikes.com/careers.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Winchester location can be contacted directly at 859-208-0520.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations have raised more than $175 million for local charities. In 2025, the company’s 15th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $30 million for more than 200 local charities.

Jersey Mike’s Subs features more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serving authentic fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement of “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” More information can be gathered by visiting jerseymikes.com or following the organization on social media sites Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.