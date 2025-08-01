New trees highlight War Memorial development

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The World War II and Korean War Memorial at 18 East Broadway Street has been in development since breaking ground in May of 2024.

It recently took another large step toward growth.

Six Spring Grove Arborvitae trees were planted courtesy of Red River Lawn & Landscaping.

“It should be pretty exciting for everyone to see,” said Jason Stanfield, Owner of Red River Lawn & Landscaping.

According to Wasco Nursery, Spring Grove Arborvitae trees are tall evergreens with features including rich, green foliage, providing year-round color and forming a screen ideal for privacy or use as a national barrier.

The website further elaborated.

“Spring Grove Arborvitae is fast-growing, cold-hardy, and highly adaptable. It resists deer browsing and withstands extreme cold temperatures, making it ideal for challenging climates. This variety takes pruning well, making it suitable for both formal trimmed hedges and natural screens. Its upright growth and dense coverage offer reliable privacy solutions for residential landscapes”, it stated.

Stanfield spoke on the impact of the trees on the War Memorial.

“Anytime you have…a city or a county project and it’s a green space, you want to have some kind of tree. It kind of adds some focal point to it…this will also block…the retaining wall as well and kind of give it a dimensional look,” he said, having noted this is Phase 1 of a multi-stage process.

The process by which trees are planted was also explained.

“We put down plywood so we don’t mix up any existing concrete or stone work or turf. We’ll bring the trees in, and designate which tree goes where,” Stanfield added. “[We’ll] dig the holes, get all of the bad dirt, the clay, the brick [and] whatever’s underneath that sole surface…out of there. [We’ll] backfill with good top soil [with] tons of nutrients and [a] compost blend in it. Then, we’ll set the trees, make sure they’re all straight, water them in, and then start compacting the soil around them…then we’ll brace them with tree stakes.”

Stanfield concluded by stating that the contribution to the World War II and Korean Memorial in Clark County has unique meaning to him.

“It hits home for me [because] my grandfather fought in Korea,” he said. “I’m very proud to be part of it.”