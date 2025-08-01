Published 8:43 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Mary Jo Phillips James, born on December 28, 1934, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellis and Charlotte Phillips; her grandson, John Henry Hershinow; her brothers, Nellis Phillips, Bud Phillips, and Charlie Phillips; brother-in-law, Larry Nett and sister-in-law, Wanda Phillips.

She is survived by her brother, Curtis (Linda) Phillips; her sister, Doris Nett; her son, O.C. James II; daughters, Tamara (Brian) Hershinow and Tyanne (Mark) Whitworth; and her beloved grandchildren, Tyler (Becca) Whitworth, Mary-Kathryn (Nick) Kallenbach, Charlotte Claire Hershinow, Naylan James, Miles James; great grandchildren, Shepard Mark Whitworth and Ryla Ruby Whitworth. Mary Jo was also blessed with a very special extended family whom she cherished dearly.

Raised in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Mary Jo later made her home in Winchester. A graduate of Asbury University, she remained a proud Wildcat, dedicating nearly five decades to cheering on University of Kentucky basketball and football. She rarely missed a home game and frequently traveled to support her beloved Cats. She also leaves behind many dear friends from the golf and tennis communities who will remember her warmth, energy, and friendship.

More important than any pastime, though, was Mary Jo’s unwavering devotion to her faith and her family. She raised her children in a loving, Christ-centered home, instilling in them the values of grace, humility, and service—principles she embodied throughout her life. Her commitment to the Lord, her church, her family, and her community left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Winchester First United Methodist Church on August 9, 2025. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:45AM. The service will begin at 12:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winchester First United Methodist Church, Asbury University Department of Nursing, or the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home.