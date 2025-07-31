Strodes Creek Clean-Up returns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The long-term impacts of pollution can be profound.

With environmental protection in mind, citizens can once more take action.

Returning to its location just off Bypass Road – in front of the parking lot before Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill and Planet Fitness – the Strodes Creek Clean-Up is set to take place in the first full week of August.

Specifically, it will occur on Tuesday, August 5, at 9:30 a.m.

“To enhance our stormwater program, we offer a stream cleanup so that citizens can be proactive and be involved in the community by helping pick up litter along a stream,” said Shanda Cecil, Winchester Stormwater Coordinator. “There’s a lot of traffic that occurs on Bypass [Road], and we’re sure we’ll find lots of trash in that location this year.”

While action creates immediate positive impact in Winchester, it also can have long-term significance.

According to Cecil, litter from Strode’s Creek eventually passes through multiple watersheds: Stoner Creek, Licking River, Ohio River, Mississippi River, and – unfortunately – the Gulf of Mexico.

Such potential consequences serve as further motivation to take action.

“We just want to do our part in keeping all those subsequent waterways clean,” Cecil added.

Through the years, volunteers have found commonly littered items such as cups, straws, plastic bags, and more.

However, some obscure items – including tires and even table parts – have been located also.

Hopes are high for volunteer participation.

“I would be thrilled if we had ten volunteers throughout the community,” Cecil added. “Everybody always thinks, ‘well somebody else will do it’, but really, they don’t. If you’re thinking about it, don’t wait for somebody else to do the cleanup. Come on out. Help us.”

The act is one of many fruitful endeavors being taken on by the City of Winchester Stormwater Program.

“We believe [that] small impacts make big changes for water quality, so every person that picks up their dog waste or takes a reusable grocery bag…or recycles or doesn’t litter…each individual, when you add them altogether, they do make a big impact,” Cecil added. “If everyone did their part…we wouldn’t have flooded waterways, we’d have more safe and aesthetically pleasing waterways.”