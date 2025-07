Published 7:53 am Thursday, July 31, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

N Virginia (Ginny) Engle passed away peacefully on Friday, July 25, 2025. Ginny was born on July 8, 1953, in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Ginny grew up in Ohio but later moved to Winchester Ky, where she met her late husband, Jack E Engle Jr. She is survived by her children: Mike (Jeanette) Lagace, Melissa King and Brian (Erica) Pinney; her sisters Sue Pierce, Mary (Richard) Watkins, and Helen Ballman, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Engle JR., parents Bill and Betty Ballman, brother, Rick Ballman, and sister Julie Williams.