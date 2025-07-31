Institute for Legislative Analysis recognizes State Rep. Dotson

Representative Dotson, second from right, pictured with U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, second from left. (Submitted photo).

Kentucky State Representative Ryan Dotson, who is running for the 6th congressional district seat in the United States House of Representatives presently occupied by Representative Andy Barr – who has announced a U.S. Senate candidacy, has received prestigious honors.

As mentioned in a press release from the Institute for Legislative Analysis, Representative Dotson was presented with its Standard-Bearer of the GOP Platform Award at the 3rd Annual Congressional Awards Reception.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to receive the Standard-Bearer of the GOP Platform Award,” he said.

The Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA) acts as a research institution, analyzing policy and lawmaker voting at the federal level and across all 50 state legislatures. The ILA dedicates itself to advancing limited government principles of the U.S. Constitution, doing so by increasing transparency within Congress and all 50 state legislatures in the country.

“This recognition truly reflects my commitment to limited government values, increased transparency within Congress, and putting the needs of our community first. I will continue to fight for the principles that are most important to Kentuckians and support policies that strengthen the Commonwealth,” Dotson added.

After ranking Kentucky’s 138 state legislators – 100 members of the House of Representative and 38 members of the Senate – Dotson was selected for the award based on his voting record during the 2025 Regular Session, upholding provisions of the GOP platform that was enacted at the 43rd Republican National Convention in July 2024.

“I’ll always stand firm for the principles our community believes in because it’s not about awards, it’s about doing what’s right for the people I represent,” Dotson said. “I’m dedicated to making the Commonwealth a better place for all Kentuckians with every vote I cast.”

Along with others, United States House of Representatives members Byron Donalds, Mary Miller, Ralph Norman, and Chip Roy took time to recognize Dotson.