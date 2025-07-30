Greater Clark Foundation announces new CEO and President

Greater Clark Foundation (GCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Johnson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Johnson brings more than two decades of philanthropic leadership and a deep commitment to equity, place-based investment, and the well-being of rural communities.

Most recently, Johnson served as President and CEO of United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG), a century-old regional organization advancing impact across ten counties in Central Kentucky. He previously held senior leadership roles at United Way of the National Capital Area, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, United Way of New York City, and the Robin Hood Foundation. His work has spanned diverse regions, including rural areas in the Northeast, where he led strategic investments in poverty alleviation, equity, and systems change.

“At its core, the Foundation believes relationships are the path to meaningful change,” said Timothy Johnson. “That belief aligns with my own approach to leadership. I am excited to listen and learn from the people of Clark, Powell, and Estill counties and to work in partnership with them to create conditions where all individuals can thrive.”

GCF’s Board of Trustees unanimously selected Johnson following a national search that elicited over 300 applicants. He succeeds founding President and CEO Jen Algire, whose visionary leadership helped shape the Foundation’s commitment to relational grantmaking and investment in the social determinants of health.

“Timothy is a dynamic and experienced leader whose values reflect the very heart of this region,” said Darren Henry, Chair of the GCF Board of Trustees. “His record of championing equity and delivering impact in both urban and rural settings makes him uniquely positioned to lead the Foundation into its next chapter.”

“From the outset, we were seeking a CEO who could carry forward the Foundation’s mission with wisdom and humility,” said Mary T. Yeiser, who chaired the CEO Search Committee. “After interviewing candidates from 6 states,Timothy stood out for his depth of experience and his commitment to listening and learning from the people we serve. We are excited to welcome him.”

“Under Timothy’s leadership, United Way of the Bluegrass has entered a new era of impact— strengthening programs, deepening partnerships, and expanding our reach. While we celebrate his next chapter, our board is well-prepared for this transition, with plans underway for a national CEO search to carry our work forward. While leadership transitions bring change, what does not change is our commitment to this community. UWBG is strong, prepared, and ready to build on the momentum of the past,” said Kyle Murray, Chair of UWBG’s Board of Directors.

Johnson holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Milano The New School for Management and Urban Policy in New York City and a bachelor’s degree in biology from North Carolina Central University. He is active in civic leadership across the Commonwealth and nationally through multiple nonprofit boards and service organizations.

The Greater Clark Foundation invests in people and places to create a future where everyone belongs and contributes. GCF supports efforts that strengthen connection, opportunity, and well being across Clark, Powell, and Estill counties.

The Greater Clark Foundation, located in Winchester, Ky., has an ambition for a vibrant Community. The Foundation is working to stimulate a community identity in the Greater Clark Region that is forward leaning, self-sustaining, engaged, and resilient. Its investments are focused on civic and economic vitality; educational attainment; and health, well-being and quality of life. GCF acts as a catalyst, connector, and convener to create the conditions in which all people can thrive. Visit www.clarkambition.org for more information.

For more than 100 years, United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) has been a trusted partner in improving lives across our ten counties in Central Kentucky. Rooted in collaboration and community, UWBG focuses on education, financial stability, and health—the essentials for a good quality of life. Its mission is to connect members of our community to resources that support a thriving life. By leveraging local partnerships, mobilizing volunteers, and investing in high-impact programs like 211, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and WayPoint Centers, we are building a stronger, more connected region for generations to come. Visit www.uwbg.org for more information.