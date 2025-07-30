CRMC’s Smith named to ‘CEOs to Know’ list

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Clark Regional Medical Center, located at 175 Hospital Drive, has seen Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Matt Smith in charge for several years.

As recent evidence shows, it was not without recognition.

According to a recent news release, Smith has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the “207 Community Hospital Presidents and CEOs to Know” in 2025. The honor is provided to a select number of hospital leaders throughout Kentucky.

Yet Smith remained humble in acceptance.

“This recognition is a reflection of our entire team at Clark Regional,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work my team is doing to take care of our patients and meet our mission of making communities healthier. It’s an honor to be part of this hospital and such an amazing family here in Winchester. We really have something special.”

The aforementioned list celebrates leaders of community hospitals making a difference through innovation, dedication and a focus around delivering high-quality care close to their local area. Since becoming CEO in 2020, Smith has helped lead Clark Regional through key service line growth, improved provider engagement, and expanded access to care across Winchester and the surrounding region.

Email newsletter signup

During Smith’s leadership, CRMC has seen prominent progress in quality, patient satisfaction and physician engagement. His leadership style focuses on culture, collaboration, and ensuring that patients and staff feel seen, heard and supported.

Clark Regional Medical Center is part of Lifepoint Health and has also been recognized as a National Quality Leader within the organization – an honor given to hospitals demonstrating a strong commitment to safety, quality improvement and performance excellence.

In addition to details presented in the release, Clark Regional Medical Center recently joined the Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) Affiliate Network, and expanded its cardiology clinic services into Montgomery County via the Family Care Clinic at 129 Stone Trace Drive in Mt. Sterling.