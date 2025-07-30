Book signing set for Saturday at Maka Mia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A book signing and raffle will take place at Maka Mia Pizza, located at 44 S. Main Street, on Saturday, August 2nd from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Jordan Standridge, local author of “The Secret: Book 1 in the Women of Strength, Courage, and Hope Series”, will be featured.

According to her website describing the book at https://www.jordanstandridge.com, “Forced into starting a new life alone after a personal tragedy, Morgan O’Connell gambled with everything she had left. Forging ahead with sheer grit and determination, she began the painstaking task of truly living again while privately navigating her past.”

It is one of three books – the other two soon to be released – in the series.

Raffle gift cards for those who purchase have generously been donated by a number of organizations, including Maka Mia Pizza, South Main Grocery & Grill, Queso Times, In & Out BBQ, The Peach Cobbler Factory in Lexington, Cracker Barrel, Chuy, and more.

It is one of multiple book signings Standridge will have in Winchester.

Further information, including excerpts, reviews, trailers, and more, can be found at https://www.jordanstandridge.com/books/women-of-strength-courage-and-hope/the-secret/.

“The Secret: Book 1 in the Women of Strength, Courage, and Hope Series” can be ordered online at www.amazon.com/dp/1967457018.