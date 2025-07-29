Winchester unites to remember former Police Chief

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Demonstrating that he is still fondly remembered over a year after his passing, hundreds responded when news came out that the late William Marty Jackson II – former Chief of the Winchester Police Department – would be honored in July during the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride.

When riders came to town recently, many of those same individuals such as former Magistrate Kenny Book – as well as Jackson’s family – were present.

Jackson was honored in the parking lot of Central Baptist Church – next to the Winchester Police Department headquarters – where staff also gathered to remember their fallen coworker and friend.

“We had a great stop in Winchester. The hospitality was great. The agency was great,” said Jordan Yuodis, a rider and Chief Communications Officer with Kentucky Brotherhood. “I thought that was really a nice stop, and really a good way to kick off an incredible week.”

The Kentucky Brotherhood Ride, which takes place yearly, visits different counties each year to honor fallen officers.

“I think we climbed at least 16,000 feet in four days,” Yuodis added. “Unless [there’s] lightning or completely downpouring, we still pedal until it’s not safe to do so.”

Jackson, 73, was one of 19 officers to pass away following a line-of-duty event.

His funeral service and burial were both widely attended, requiring the gym at George Rogers Clark High School and featuring individuals lining the streets to pay their respects en route to Winchester Cemetery.

During Jackson’s remembrance, which was the last stop during the Brotherhood’s first day, multiple individuals spoke.

Among them was a family member of Jackson’s.

“She just [told] us about how Sgt. Jackson lived and his personality, and just how much he’s missed in that community,” added Yuodis, noting Jackson spent over 40 years working in Winchester.

While Jackson’s death might still be fresh in many people’s memories, the service was also meant to help people remember their loved one in positive ways.

“We’re not trying to…relive the funeral or what happened. Our job is to show up and let [family] know that even though their loved one has passed away, our mission is to never forget,” said Yuodis.

He added that Jackson’s legacy will continue to remain strong.

“We make sure their names are continuously [spoken] every year,” he said.