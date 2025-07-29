RDC football hosts summer scrimmage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While George Rogers Clark High School’s football team might be the most noticeable, it doesn’t feature the only group of youth from Clark County Public Schools suiting up this season.

On Thursday, July 24, Robert D. Campbell Junior High School’s football team held its annual intrasquad scrimmage, with players separated by red and white jerseys.

“Mainly this is just kind of [to] knock the rust off [and] see which guys can kind of help you at what positions and how we’re going to prepare ourselves,” said Head Coach Jason Johns. “This is just a building block to get better.”

The RDC football team’s seasonal competition is right around the corner, with a matchup against city runner-up Beaumont Middle School from Lexington taking place during the last week of July.

At the school’s grass football field, which formerly hosted the high school team, there was much excitement to be seen.

Among them were two first-half touchdown runs – one by Ramel Cook and another by Neamiah Norris.

Email newsletter signup

Toward the end of the half, a long touchdown pass gave the white team a 14-6 lead.

The red team nearly pulled off an improbable long touchdown pass as the first half expired, but a tackle inside of the ten-yard line helped the white team avert disaster.

“The young guys have really stepped up,” added Johns. “Most of our big plays…that we’ve hit right here in the first half has been [from] seventh graders.”

Ultimately, Kai Armani – an eighth grader – finished with 75 yards receiving, while Cook had 25 yards receiving and Norris had 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Also, Ty Ray led the white team with 100 yards rushing and one touchdown, in addition to 50 yards receiving and one touchdown, plus seventh grade backup running back Dakota Conkwright added 50 rushing yards.

Cullen Oliver contributed with 75 yards receiving.

Defensively, Mason Crawford led the black team with six tackles, while Hagen Overby led the white team with just as many.

Johns hopes for community support as RDC’s season nears its start.

“We’re going to instill RDC pride…back in this program,” he said. “We want the community here. We’ve got a good turnout…today.”