Bake sale benefits Generations Center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Standing at 32 Meadow Street is the James B. Allen Generations Center, where senior citizens are always welcome.

In the morning and early afternoon hours of Wednesday, July 23, it became a sight for something special.

A bake sale took place, intending to raise money that will be helpful in several ways.

“It’s just helping raise money for [seniors] to be able to do things and be able to get out,” said Jasmine Harris, Director of James B. Allen Jr. Generations Center.

The James B. Allen Generations Center, one of four aging centers operated by Kentucky River Foothills, has been in Clark County for multiple years.

According to https://foothillscap.org/programs/aging-services/, it is “dedicated to assisting senior citizens, adults, families, and caregivers, we help overcome challenges that may compromise their dignity, independence, and quality of life.”

Email newsletter signup

At the bake sale, Winchester residents had a variety to try a variety of sweet treats at different prices.

Among them were donuts and cookies at a cost of fifty cents, cake balls, fudge, brownies, food bars, and lemonade at a cost of one dollar, and specialty items as well.

According to Harris, who has been with Kentucky River Foothills for five years and spent the last two at James B. Allen Generations Center, the event is something new.

“This is my first fundraiser that I’ve done since I’ve been here,” she said. “I came up with something just quick and easy, just to see if we can maintain and keep doing other fundraisers.”

With more than a dozen senior citizens entering the building on a regular basis, Harris has been able to plan a number of outings.

Among them is The Red Mile, a horse racing track in Lexington that also features gaming.

“We’ve been to the aquarium, the zoo, [and] things like that,” Harris added, noting that frequent outings to eateries are also commonplace. “They like to do things like that.”

For Harris, the event is one of many ways in which efforts to support senior citizens are worthwhile.

“The most rewarding thing…is just being with them,” she said. “They’re like my family…coming in every morning and seeing their smile and faces….stuff like that is just warming.”