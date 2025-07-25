Published 1:39 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Theodore (Theo) M. Godlaski, M.Div, CADC, (78) passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Born in Garfield Heights, Ohio, Theo graduated from John Carroll University and St. Mary’s Seminary. He was active in the civil rights movement in 1960s Cleveland and spent his life working in mental health, addiction recovery, and research.

His work spanned decades in Kentucky and Alaska, where he focused on substance misuse, trauma, and domestic violence, particularly among rural Appalachian and Indigenous (Lingít) communities. A clinician, professor Psychiatry and Social Work, and researcher, Theo was known for his compassion and commitment to culturally and spiritually responsive care.

He was also a devoted volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, offering food and financial assistance to anyone in need.

Theo is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janice; sons Adam (CG) and Aaron; daughter Leah (Matt) Graham; and three grandchildren, McKade, Philomena and Felix, who will grow up hearing many tender stories about their grandfather.

Visitation: Thursday, July 31, 5-7 p.m. at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester, KY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, August 1, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Winchester, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenhouse 17 (Lexington, KY) or the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Winchester, KY).