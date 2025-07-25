Local leader announces candidacy for Clark County Judge-Executive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Eric Vetter, a longtime Winchester resident, has been a local leader for some time.

Now, the retired Navy Captain seeks a new role.

According to a news release, Vetter – a Republican – has announced his candidacy for Clark County Judge-Executive after filing with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

According to his first official news release, Vetter emphasizes decades of leadership in both the U.S. Navy and Republican Party, a commitment to responsible growth, and a vision for a united party working together in order to advance Clark County.

“This isn’t about me – it’s about opportunity,” Vetter states. “Opportunity {sic} for our children and grandchildren to grow up, build careers, and raise families right here in Clark County – without being forced to leave for Lexington, Georgetown, or beyond.”

Having retired as a U.S. Navy Captain in 2022 after 33 years in the service, Vetter served in both active duty and reserves, holding key leadership roles in logistics, administration, and crisis response. He was mobilized to Guam during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as the Director of Clinical Support Services for the first Navy Expeditionary Medical Facility to be deployed since Vietnam.

Throughout his campaign, Vetter will focus on responsible growth to keep taxes low while expanding public services, strategic infrastructure development that attracts new businesses and simplifies everyday life, and effective partnerships with state and federal leaders to bring resources home to Clark County.

Vetter’s leadership roles with the Republican Party include serving as Clark County GOP Chair, 6th District Vice-Chair, and State Chairman of the Kentucky Young Republicans. Along with his Sharon – the daughter of former Kentucky Right to Life President Frank Schwendeman – Vetter has lived in Winchester since 2001.

“Clark County needs a leader with administrative experience, a servant’s heart, and the energy to get things done,” he said. “I’m not interested in running against anyone. I’m running for the people of this county, and I look forward to earning their trust and their vote. Although my background is within the Republican Party, I plan to utilize my relationships with local, state, and federal leaders to improve the lives of all of those in Clark County.”

Additional facts about Vetter include being a pharmacist and valedictorian of the Leadership Winchester-Clark County Class of 2005-06.

A website where more can be learned, www.ElectEricVetter.com, is pending.