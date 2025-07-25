Elks Lodge supports Kids with Cancer via Charity Ride

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Winchester Elks Lodge #2816, at 255 Shoppers Drive, makes it their mission to serve kids and veterans.

Now, the reigning Non-Profit of the Year – as awarded at the Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet – is providing support once more.

On Saturday, July 19, nearly 40 participants took part in the 2025 Kids with Cancer Charity Ride.

“We’re here to raise funds, that’s why we [also] have six or seven breakfasts [yearly],” said Steve Berryman, Esteemed Loyal Knight with Winchester Elks Lodge #2816. “That’s what we do [is] raise funds to give back to needy causes in our community…we have several people that ride, and we have friends that ride.”

During the summer, the Kentucky Elks organization supports two summer camps for kids battling cancer: Camp Quality and Indian Summer.

As such, funds from the event go toward the cause.

“This provides all the funding for kids with cancer [and] their parents to actually go to camp,” Berryman added. “They have physical therapists there [and] doctors there. [It’s] just to give them a camping experience.”

The vast majority of participants rode motorcycles to the different destinations along the route.

Registration costs $25 per motorcycle – with $10 for any additional passenger – and t-shirts were $20 each.

The route included stops at Waterfront Grill and Gathering on Athens-Boonesboro Road, American Legion Post #79 in the town of Ravenna in Estill County, K-n-F Corner on Ironworks Road, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 116 on Sterling Street.

“We never want to forget our veterans. That’s why we stop at the VFW,” Berryman added. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Following the ride, participants returned to the Elks Lodge site on Shoppers Drive.

There, along with enjoying free food and music, a live auction featuring various items donated from the community went a long way toward providing additional funds.

With events such as the yearly Bicycle Rodeo and more, the Elks Lodge shows no signs of slowing down.

“To be able to help somebody that may need the help…we consider ourselves to be so lucky,” Berryman said. “That’s what it’s all about.”