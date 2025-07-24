Clark County youth victorious at state 4-H contest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

4-H competitions were featured in abundance at the recent Clark County Fair.

However, such joy doesn’t have to be limited to early summer.

Recently, a pair of Clark County youth – Griffin Moore and Ella Curtis – were winners during the State 4-H Communications Contest in front of a hometown crowd at Conkwright Elementary School at 360 Mt. Sterling Road.

“Public speaking is something many of us dread, but when done successfully, it’s a life skill that can advance your career and open the door to leadership opportunities,” wrote Aubrey Lawson, Clark County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development. “Not to mention, it helps youth build confidence and composure under pressure.

The State 4-H Communications Day, which took place on July 12, was a culminating event for the yearly program.

Before advancing to state competition, youth needed to successfully qualify at both the county and area levels in their chosen category – a feat accomplished by Moore and Curtis.

“The 4-H Communication Contest is one of the most beneficial programs offered by Kentucky 4-H. Communication projects have been a longstanding tradition, giving young people opportunities to research, prepare, and deliver speeches, demonstrations, or participate in mock interviews,” Lawson added. “Competitions like these provide valuable public speaking experience in front of others, helping youth develop skills that will serve them in future academic, career, and leadership pursuits.”

Ultimately, Griffin Moore earned the title of state champion in the 10-Year-Old Speech Division, and Ella Curtis was named state champion in the Junior Foods Demonstration Division. In order to reach this point, both Moore and Curtis won at multiple levels – including the aforementioned county and area levels, as well as club or school level. Each was challenging in its own way, and required participants to build confidence, find courage, and continually strengthen their public speaking skills.

“We are so proud of Ella & Griffin and how well they represented Clark County,” added Lawson.