Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Janet Sue Greiser, 94 , widow of Kenneth Evers Greiser, Jr., passed away Wednesday, July 23, 2025. She was born July 8, 1931, to the late John “Mack” Riley and Hazel Hall Riley in Ramage, W. VA.. She was a graduate of Marshall College, a journalist with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, taught elementary school for 30 years and taught piano in Winchester for fifteen plus years. She is survived by her children; Dr. William (Ehdena) Greiser, Linda Rector and Al (Debbie) Greiser; sister Jean Schurman, 13 grandchildren: Avalyn, Isabella, Sophia, Sarah, Jennifer, Rachel, Elias, Sam, Gabriel, Grace, Wendy, Manny and Aaron; and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces Sally (Terry) Leugers and Susie (Bill) McAllister. Her service will be on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 1:00 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church, 130 Windridge Dr., Winchester. Visitation will be on Friday, July 25, from 5-8 pm also at the church. A private burial will take place at a later date in the Winchester Cemetery.