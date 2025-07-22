Winchester Police Department seeks information from public regarding murder suspect Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Winchester Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a suspect in multiple deaths.

On Tuesday, July 22, the following message was posted to its Facebook page:

“The Winchester Police Department would like to speak with anyone that has had a personal relationship with Brian Epperson, has used Brian Epperson as a contractor, or Brian Epperson has had access to, or completed maintenance inside your residence in the past 3 years. If you are willing to speak to us, please contact Detective Sergeant Reed at mreed@winchesterky.com or (859) 745-7418.”

According to an article published earlier this week by LEX 18, Epperson is wanted on charges of murder and illegal drug possession in Powell County as well as video voyeurism and illegal drug possession in Clark County.

Epperson is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center.

