In Respectful Remembrance Myrtle Jackson passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughter and grandson on Friday July 18, 2025, leaving a legacy of love, kindness, and grace. She was born in Jackson Kentucky on July 31, 1936, the daughter of Herman Haggins and Candacy (Caywood) Haggins, who preceded her in death. Myrtle accepted Jesus as her savior at 10 years of age under Reverend Richmond at Mount Olive Church in Hazard, Kentucky. At 15 years of age, she along with her Haggins family moved to 24 Upper Street Winchester, Kentucky. In Winchester she united with Frist Baptist Church of Winchester. In 1955 she graduated from Oliver High School in Winchester, Kentucky She then graduated from Kentucky State University, in 1958 with a Bachelor of Art degree. While at Kentucky State University she was an active member of the college campus as a member of the National Student Teachers, Ivy Leaf Club, Alpha Kalpa Alpha, and the theater department where she embraced her musical and dance skills. While finishing her junior year at Kentucky State she was united in marriage in December of 1957 to Broadus Jackson to which two daughters were born. Myrtle started her teaching career in Winchester Kentucky. Myrtle and Broadus moved to Jackson, Mississippi where she continued her teaching career. Then in 1969 she Came back to Kentucky to serve as a librarian at Morehead State University alongside her dear husband Professor Dr. Broadus Jackson in Morehead Kentucky. Myrtle and Broadus built their retirement dream home in Winchester, Kentucky where they could enjoy their retirement together. Myrtle was known for quick wit and musical talents which she shared when in her presence. She would play her piano and sing some of her favorite songs. Her sweet spirit lives in the memories and the hearts of all who knew and loved her. When she would say I am no longer here, remember my spirit, so please do not cry, we will meet again someday. Myrtle was preceded in death by her faithful and beloved husband of 50 years Dr. Broadus Jackson, (1) daughter Angela Jackson, (1) sister Gwiniver Portor (2) brothers Mervin “Eugene” Haggins (the late Anna) and Daniel Haggins. She leaves to cherish her memory (1) a daughter Bonny Jackson Washington, (2) grandsons Bryant Taylor Carter of Winchester Kentucky, Joshua John Cunningham, Lexington, Kentucky, (2) granddaughters Tara Maria Hannigan (Christopher), Maimi, Floridia and Tameera Shanice Cunningham of Dallas, Texas and (2) Great grand Children Elijah Morton Carter and Hendrix Carter of Winchester, Kentucky. She leaves siblings to morn her death. Herman “Tommy” Haggins (Donnetta)of Winchester Kentucky, (2) sisters Zetta Olinger (the late DY Olinger) of Hazard, Kentucky, Brenda Davis (Charles) of Dumfries, Virgina and (1) sister-in-law Ethel Haggins of Winchester, Kentucky, (2) Aunts Imogene Herald (the late Richard) of Tampa, Florida, and Charlene Hopewell (the late George) of Winchester, Kentucky. Also left to mourn are a host of nephews, great nephews, nieces, great nieces, cousins and other family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, July 26th, 2025, from 11:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Clifford Campbell officiating and Rev. Dr. Stephanie Raglin eulogizing. The Sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha conducting the “Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony” at 11:30 AM. All services will be at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home 289 S. Main Street, Winchester, KY Davis & Powell Funeral Directors of Berea, KY entrusted with arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com