Fundraiser benefitting Kameron May continues at Southwind Golf Course Published 9:30 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In 2022, then 12-year-old Kameron May suffered traumatic injuries after falling off the building that formerly housed Cartwright Designs.

Among them were facial fractures, a broken neck vertebrae, skull fractures, and a traumatic brain injury.

May also had a baclofen pump – required to treat muscle stiffness with medication – inserted through the abdomen.

Once again, the community came together to provide support.

Earlier this month, the “Chip in for Kam” fundraiser golf scramble took place at Southwind Golf Course, located at 2480 Boonesboro Road.

“This is our third year, and we’re [going to] keep doing it as long as Kameron will benefit from fundraising,” said Sharon Davis, Kameron’s grandmother.

Email newsletter signup

May’s mother, Brittany Hilario, was also present.

The fundraiser was supported by several businesses and local community members, who each sponsored one of the 18 holes present during each game.

With 19 total teams participating, this goes a long way toward supporting Kameron, including payment toward his medical bills and other means.

“Proceeds will help Kam get to Chicago again. It helps sponsor the equipment and specialty items he needs,” added Davis, noting that May requires particular lotion, gloves, shampoo, and more.

Progress has been seen.

“He will smile when you tell a funny story or a joke, so we know that he can hear us. We know that he can understand that we are telling him something funny…which also means to me that he has memories” Davis added. “He’s been going to physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy every week.”

While showing dexterity, such as moving objects on an iPad, May also blew a whistle recently.

“[It] was a huge deal,” Davis said.

Along with 23 present businesses and more, Winchester Fire Department’s Lt. Justin Seale, Lt. Matthew Moses, and Fire Marshall Jimmy Simpson were present.

The three first responders were on scene at the time of May’s accident.

“It was just one of those calls that kind of stuck with us,” said Fire Marshall Simpson. “We just want the family to know…we still support them as what we do within the community.”

Davis expressed appreciation for their efforts.

“They’ve been there every year…they bought Kameron t-shirts this year that had photos of the Fire Department,” she added. “They always talk to Kameron…it really means a lot that they take that time.”

Looking ahead, plans continue for supporting May.

“He’ll continue to go to [his] weekly therapies,” Davis said, noting that Kameron would be spending time at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. “We know there’s help out there.”

More information about May can be found at https://chipinforkameron.com.