Alvarado announces campaign for congressional seat Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dr. Ralph Alvarado, a Republican, became familiar to Clark County and other nearby residents during eight years serving in the Kentucky senate before being appointed Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.

Now, Alvarado – who was also running mate to Matt Bevin during the 2019 Kentucky gubernatorial election – returns with a new ambition.

Last week, Dr. Alvarado launched his campaign for Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District seat in the United States House of Representatives.

Currently held by Congressman Andy Barr, who is running for the Republican nomination to succeed retiring senator Mitch McConnell’s United States Senate seat, the Republican candidate for the Sixth Congressional District Seat will be decided during primaries in May 2026 with the general election occurring in the November 2026 midterms.

“President Trump is under attack from every direction, and he needs reinforcements in Congress,” he said. “Kentuckians are fed up with open borders, sky-high prices, and unelected bureaucrats to trample our freedoms. I’m running for Congress to fight for working families, stop the invasion at our southern border once and for all, and fight the woke agenda.”

Described in the press release as a Christian, husband, father, physician, and conservative fighter, Alvarado – a proud son of immigrants – is also running with the goal of helping revive the economy.

In 2016, as stated, he was the lone Latino to speak on stage at the Republican National Convention, thereby serving as one of President Trump’s earliest and most loyal supporters.

Previously, Dr. Alvarado spent three decades as a physician treating thousands of patients throughout central Kentucky.

The announcement went further.

“In Congress, he will fight to lower healthcare costs, save rural hospitals, and stop illegal immigrants from abusing Medicaid. He will fight to strengthen Kentucky’s signature industries including bourbon, thoroughbred horse racing, and manufacturing that drive local economies, support thousands of jobs, and showcase the Commonwealth’s proud heritage.”

During his time with the General Assembly, Dr. Alvarado built a record of delivering conservative results via protecting life, defending the Second Amendment, fighting the opioid crisis, and cutting red tape.

“Kentucky needs a fighter, not a follower,” Dr. Alvarado said. “We need leaders who will defend our values, stand up to the swamp, and deliver for Kentucky families. That’s exactly what I’ll do in Congress.”

Dr. Alvarado and his wife have been married for 31 years. They raised their two children in Clark County, where they are active members of their church and community.

To learn more about Dr. Ralph Alvarado and his campaign for Congress, visit www.AlvaradoForCongress.com