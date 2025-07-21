Winchester Fire Department graduates Class of 2025 Published 1:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Station 1 of the Winchester Fire Department, located at 44 N. Maple Street was a busy place on the evening of Thursday, July 17.

The newest firefighters who will lace up the uniform celebrated their graduation, surrounded by friends, family members, and plenty of supporters from throughout the community.

Firefighting is more than a job. It’s a calling, a commitment to service and a lifelong brotherhood and sisterhood,” said Winchester Fire Department Chief Chris Whiteley. “Effective firefighting relies on strong leadership, a dedicated team, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Allow your ambition, integrity, and perseverance to shape your career and uphold the proud traditions of the Winchester Fire Department.”

The six newest members of the Winchester Fire Department are Andrew Barnett, Owen Hellard, Lance Henry, Xavier Riley, Corey Rush, Connor Shank, and Micah Whiteley.

Collectively, they make up Graduation Class 2501.

Recognition started between firefighters on Thursday morning, when they met for an early-morning graduation run and even celebrated new members in gest by pouring water and flour on each.

“We like to call it…a way to celebrate their accomplishments,” Chief Whiteley said. “We run from Station 3 to Station 1. There’s visitors, and the community is lined [along] Maple Street taking pictures [and] cheering them on.”

On Thursday, following a pledge of allegiance from Major Matt Blose and invocation by City Manager Bruce Manley along with Chief Whiteley’s opening statement, each was introduced.

Shortly thereafter, a video presentation detailing the training that this year’s class had undergone was shown to those in attendance.

Examples included physical training, fire extinguishing, confinement, search and rescue, aerial operations, ladder rescue, operation of apparatus, and more.

Along with swearing to support the Constitution of the United States and Commonwealth of Kentucky, each new firefighter swore to enforce laws and ordinances of Winchester and Clark County.

Mayor JoEllen Reed read aloud from the Code of Conduct.

“As a member of the Winchester Fire Department, your fundamental duty is to protect and save lives, and safe-guard property in the service of your community,” a portion states. “You recognize the badge of Firefighter as a symbol of public faith and accept it as a public trust.”

Firefighter Christopher Harms presented the Irons Award, given to a graduate determined to have reached particularly high standards during training, to Firefighter Andrew Barnett.

Certainly not least, each firefighter was pinned by a close family member, with two – Lance Henry and Micah Whiteley – being the sons of current or former Winchester Fire Department personnel.

“This one hits a little closer to home,” acknowledged Chief Whiteley. “I’m proud of every group. I remember the first group and I remember the last one…it’s just a little different when you pin your son.”

Once officially graduated, firefighters were assigned to their newest platoon: first, second, or third.

Battalion chiefs are Jason Keller, Tommy Napier, and Scott Bell.

While the first two were present, Lt. Jonathan Beam stood in for Bell in his absence.

Chief Whiteley added that he is excited for what the future holds with each new addition to the Winchester Fire Department.

“We look forward to watching you develop into a skilled firefighter and valued member of our team,” he stated.