Martin Richard Hartshorn, 74

Published 1:40 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Martin Richard Hartshorn, aged 74, died Friday, July 18, 2025, after a long illness. He was born on Friday, October 13, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, MI. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Hartshorn; sister, Becky Elkins; nephew, Scott Littrell (Laura); niece, Katie Littrell (John); and great-nephews, Andrew, Blake and Caleb. A celebration of life will be held on July 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Winchester, KY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross in Lexington, KY. Martin’s full obituary is located at www.heraldandstewart.com.