RDC Theatre to host “Shrek the Musical” Published 1:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When the film Shrek was released in 2001, it went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and inspire numerous sequels.

Clark County residents have an opportunity to see a local production.

Local students will perform “Shrek: The Musical!” at the theater of Robert D. Campbell Junior High School, 620 Boone Avenue, during the weekend of July 25-27.

Specifically, shows will occur on Friday, July 25, Saturday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 27, at 3:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the production takes place courtesy of Robert D. Campbell Junior High School Theatre Department’s 2nd Annual Summer Intensive, during which students ranging from incoming seventh graders through recent high school graduates come together for two memorable weeks of singing, dancing, and performing. A main focus of the camp is collaboration across different ages and experience levels – where students can learn from seasoned instructors and each other.

Theatre Program Director Holly Bennett, who also teaches choir and drama at the school, directs and choreographs the shows.

Email newsletter signup

Bellamy Miller produces the shows, with creative design by Sara Byers and a productive tech team consisting of Shelby Boone, Ethan Moore, and Megan Scheper.

Collectively, RDC Theatre promises an inclusive, exciting, and professional-level experience, benefiting all involved.

In addition, a musical showcase occurs on Friday, July 18, at 7:00 p.m.

With each student from the cast taking the stage, the event promises to feature high-energy numbers – including solos, group numbers, tap, and more – from various musicals.

The community is welcome to support the hardworking, theater-loving, talented Clark County students and enjoy a production of the award-winning hit!