Class on emergency bag needs taught at library Published 12:30 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

News of the devastating Texas floods have captured the nation’s attention.

However, over the last few years, Kentucky has also seen its share of disasters ranging from tornadoes, to floods, and more.

With that in mind, an emergency bags class took place at Clark County Public Library last Saturday morning to educate others about what to have with them in such a situation.

“I have some knowledge, and I put together some things that I feel could be useful for anyone and everyone here,” said Arica Kildea, a local resident and instructor. “My family moved to Winchester from western Washington [state] four years ago…and we love this community.”

Kildea was first inspired to teach about how to implement an emergency go bag after witnessing California wildfires several years ago.

“I watched [a] Dad sit on the floor at my friend’s house and weep because he said he knew better, and he knew that he should have put together bags that would have helped his family,” she said.

Since then, she has graduated from the Citizens Emergency Response Team program, offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During the course of an approximate 90-minute class, several points were introduced and covered.

They covered a range of topics – suggesting a color coded system with zipper pulls to organize each – including first aid, sanitation and hygiene, hydration, food and nutrition, shelter and warmth, fire and light, tactical and defense tools, and documents and communications.

Depending on certain factors, such as whether or not a person has small children, each plan or emergency bag could be customized.

“Maybe you have multiple children, and you want to [incorporate] two kids in one backpack…for their clothing or comfort items,” she said. “Get really creative about your family in your environment.”

She also suggested talking about emergency plans with others, including kids.

“If people know the plan, that’s going to reduce anxiety,” she said.

In first aid, common items include things such as antiseptic wipes, nitrile gloves, or glow sticks specifically designed to provide bright, long-lasting illumination in cases where power might be out.

Other items common for use include water purification tablets, waterproof matches, a solar charger or power bank, an emergency contact list, a collapsible bowl if utilizing a pet bag, and much more.

A number of creative emergency uses for plastic bags, including using it as an improvised tourniquet if someone is injured or using it for food protection and ration control, were also mentioned.

Recognizing that a number of books were available related to the subject, Kildea suggested that those interested in learning more consult the Clark County Public Library and also mentioned that there would be a similarly-themed emergency family binder class at the library on Sunday, October 12, at 10:00 a.m.

“One of my values is to be able to share with my community, and be well organized when I do so,” added Kildea.