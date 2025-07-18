City Commission, Senator Elkins recognize late police dog Published 12:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Abe, a 100-pound Golden Doodle with the Winchester Police Department, spent multiple years being utilized as therapy dog at Winchester-Clark County Public Schools.

Unfortunately, following a short and aggressive bout with cancer, he passed away in March 2025.

However, the legacy of the dog loved by so many youth lives on.

Abe was recognized at the Winchester City Commission meeting of Tuesday, July 15, when Republican state senator Greg Elkins, representing the 28th District, presented the Winchester Police Department with an official citation honoring Abe and his excellence to the community.

Following a motion by Senator Elkins, Abe had previously been recognized on the floor of the Kentucky Senate, the upper house of the General Assembly.

Winchester Police Department Chief Travis Thompson and Captain Steve Charles, who was Abe’s handler, accepted the honor.

“K9 Officer Abe is deeply mourned on this day and recognized by the members of this [Senate] body as a beloved friend, loyal companion, and dedicated public servant who made many and lasting contributions to his community before his passing on March 10, 2025,” stated a portion of the citation. “With his calm demeanor and gentle nature, he helped countless individuals in their struggle to cope with trauma, stress, and emotional hardship. In addition to serving at local schools, hospitals, and community centers, Abe was a particular source of comfort to his fellow public servants, including dispatchers who serve in the 911 Communications Center and other first responders…he became a symbol of hope and solace to citizens throughout the Winchester community and the surrounding area.”

The citation concluded by stating K9 Officer Abe’s lasting legacy.

“K9 Officer Abe will be remembered with the utmost respect and admiration by all those whose lives were touched and made better by his presence.”

Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed expressed gratitude.

“Thank you so much for the recognition of Abe,” she said. “On behalf of the entire City Commission, we just want to say ‘rest in peace, Abe’.”

In addition, Clark County Agency for Substance Abuse Police (ASAP) Board Vice Chair Cody Angel along with Jennifer Gulley – Clark County Health Department Nurse Administrator who also helps lead Clark County ASAP – confirmed that Winchester-Clark County’s Recovery Ready Communities Certification Site Visit will take place on Wednesday, July 23, at The Recovery Center (RCC) at 37 South Main Street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As stated on its website, https://rrcky.org, “The Recovery Ready Communities Certification Program is designed to provide a quality measure of a city or county’s substance use disorder (SUD) recovery efforts. The program offers local officials, recovery advocates, and concerned citizens the opportunity to evaluate their community’s current SUD treatment programs and interventions in a framework that is designed to maximize positive public health outcomes among Kentuckians suffering from SUD.”

More information on this event will soon be released.