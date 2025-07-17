Clark Regional Medical Center joins Kentucky Children’s Hospital Affiliate Network Published 10:30 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Not many people or organizations get to call themselves an inaugural member of something special.

Clark Regional Medical Center has earned that right.

On Monday, July 15, a celebration took place at the hospital’s Meyer Conference Room to recognize CRMC joining the Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) Affiliate Network.

“Becoming a part of UK Children’s Affiliate Network builds the shared mission and furthers our ability to care for the youngest members of our community,” said Clark Regional Medical Center CEO Matt Smith. “For families in Clark County [and] eastern Kentucky, access to pediatric specialty care can sometimes mean a long drive and stressful coordination. The affiliation means that families can stay close to home for the initial care diagnostics and even follow up while having direct access to leading pediatric experts at Kentucky Children’s Hospital with a higher level of care if needed.”

The KCH Affiliate Network was launched by UK Kentucky Children’s Hospital in April.

According to a separate press release, benefits of the KCH Affiliate Network are numerous.

Email newsletter signup

Among them are pediatric-specific training and continuing education, on-demand clinical consultations with KCH specialists, guidance on pediatric protocols and best practices, peer learning and shadowing opportunities, participating in statewide pediatric conferences, and support for pediatric transfer decisions and quality reviews.

Christina Briggs, Director of KCH Affiliate Network, described how this partnership was beneficial.

“We’re building a stronger, more connected system for Kentucky’s kids,” she said. “Every child deserves a healthy start, and this partnership brings us one step closer to ensuring that happens in every corner of the state.”

Dr. Lauren Kostelnik, a pediatrician with Clark Regional Medical Center, provided perspective.

“It’s an honor to be here today to celebrate a significant step forward for the children and families in our community,” she said. “I see firsthand how important it is to have access to the right level of care, especially when it comes to pediatric emergency…we’re fully equipped and trained to provide immediate compassionate care right here at home, but sometimes children do come in with more serious conditions [such as] severe infections, respiratory distress, seizures, or even complex trauma, and in those moments having the support of a larger network becomes critically important. That’s why today’s announcement means so much.”

Dr. Scottie Day, Physician-in-Chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital, also spoke.

“The thoughts of having this kind of network and to see it grow has been magnificent,” he said, also crediting Clark Regional Medical Center’s contribution toward staff. “I think it speaks volumes for how much they value their employees.”

Multiple members of the community were present for the event, including Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed, Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard, Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Banks, former Winchester City Commissioner Kenny Book, and more.