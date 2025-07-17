Chipotle opens in Winchester Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Residents throughout Clark County have something more to look forward to.

According to a press release, the first Chipotle Mexican Grill location in Winchester officially opened on Monday, July 14.

Perhaps even more notable, the location features the brand’s signature Chipotlane, described as a drive thru pick-up lane allowing guests to pick up digital orders without having to leave their vehicles.

The location is at 550 Bullion Boulevard, and it will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day.

A new item offered for a limited time is the Adobo Ranch dip.

Conveniently, the available Chipotle’s Summer of Extras program will be giving away $1 million of free Chipotle to eligible Chipotle Rewards members, including 10,000 free burrito drops each week. Individuals can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and opt into the “Summer of Extras” program at https://www.chipotle.com/rewards.

Chipotle’s Winchester location is hiring, with approximately 30 jobs per location.

Competitive benefits include a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program with options to study English as a second language, access to mental healthcare for employees and their families, and more which can be learned at chipotle.com/careers.