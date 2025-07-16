Published 11:28 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Bertha Spriggs Williamson, of Winchester, Kentucky, passed away July 14, 2025, after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Bertha was born on March 13, 1943, in Hellier, Kentucky, to the late Fannie Dotson and Hobert Spriggs. After graduating from Hellier High, Bertha began studying at Pikeville College to become a teacher. While she was at Pikeville College, she met and married her life-long companion and best friend, Lynn Williamson. After graduating from Pikeville College with a teaching degree, the couple moved to Mt. Vernon, Ohio where they raised one daughter, Kristy.

Bertha taught at East Knox Elementary School for 30 years. She loved teaching but happily retired in 1995. After Lynn retired in 2007, they moved to Winchester, Kentucky.

Bertha absolutely loved her family, especially her two grandsons, Jeremiah and Isaiah. She would do anything for them and took pride in spoiling them. Bertha had compassion for all her family members and each held a special place in her heart. She cherished her friends. Bertha had a passion to connect with people and to make them feel welcomed and loved.

Along with her love for people, Bertha loved her church, Heritage Baptist. When her health would not allow her to attend faithfully, she would watch services online. Bertha enjoyed watching UK basketball and Ohio State football. She was an avid reader and when her vision deteriorated, she listened to audio books.

Bertha loved her dogs. After Lynn passed, Snoopy became her companion. Bertha would tease her grandsons that Snoopy was their uncle.

Myrtle Beach was Bertha’s favorite vacation spot. She loved sitting in the sun. When most of her family went to Myrtle Beach for a week, it was her one of favorite vacations. Taking her grandsons to the beach was a precious vacation.

Bertha is survived by: her daughter, Kristy and her husband Nolan, two grandsons, Jeremiah and Isaiah Wade, one granddaughter, Laney Fryman, nieces and nephews, and dozens of friends, and her dog Snoopy.

Bertha was preceded in death by: parents: Fannie Dotson and Hobert Spriggs; husband: Lynn Williamson; brothers and sisters: Keat (Doris) Spriggs, Anna Rae (Buster) Turner, Herman Spriggs, Mary Etta (Ed) Edmondson, Joyce (Joe) Sykes, Betty (Jack) Bowling, James Earl “Brother” (Patti) Spriggs; as close as sisters: Bobbie Jo (Lindsey “Tiny”) Blackburn, Ruth Ann Hamilton, and Ernie Shelton; nieces and nephews.

Bertha will be remembered as a loving, caring mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. She will also be remembered as someone easy to talk to and a great listener. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Friday, July 18th from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm. The service will take place at 1:00 pm and burial services will follow at Winchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heritage Baptist Church in Winchester, Kentucky.