Hassett ready for year two at UK Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Amelia Hassett finished her first season at Kentucky averaging 8.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals and 33.1 minutes per game. She also made 55 3-pointers, the third best total on the team.

She started all 31 games for coach Kenny Brooks even though she dealt with an illness in February.

Brooks believes Hassett will be more “comfortable” this season — her senior year — after going through a year of Southeastern Conference play after two years of playing in junior college.

“Obviously, we were hard on Amelia last year just because we needed her to guard the best player, rebound the basketball on both ends and then make shots while playing 30-some minutes a game,” the Kentucky coach said.

“I thought she had a tremendous year. She really did. I think now, with added help and her being able to be more natural in her position, I think she’s going to be a lot more productive for us.”

Hassett, called “Millie” by UK coaches and teammates, never seemed to have a bad day and was always smiling on and off the court.

“She’s very happy to be here. She just walks into a room and you immediately smile,” the Kentucky coach said. “I thought she had a really good year last year. I’m excited for her to be able to play off of everyone here now and have some more help where she can be fresher.”