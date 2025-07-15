Fiscal court addresses opioids, approves interlocal agreement Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Clark County Fiscal Court has long looked to address opioid abatement.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 10, it took steps toward doing so at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Early on, Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) Opioid Settlement Advisor Lauren Carr was present to speak of the organization’s ongoing efforts, which includes a resource library designed to assist communities and individuals.

She also spoke of some of the things opioid abatement funds could go toward.

“For individuals who have medications for opioid use disorder…you can use opioid abatement funds to pay for that,” said Carr. “We can review proposals [and] give you feedback.”

Any opioid abatement funds will be used to reduce harm caused by the opioid crisis, and can be dispersed in multiple ways.

Email newsletter signup

Separate from KACo at the moment, Clark County Health Department Director Becky Kissick and Nurse Administrator Jennifer Gulley, who also leads the Clark County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) Committee, advocated for the Recovery Community Center, and referred to planning efforts – mentioning that Magistrate Mark Miller had been involved – to address the issue and effectively utilize funds.

Members of the Court showed interest in taking future action with KACo.

They also unanimously approved Clark County opioid litigation documents.

In addition, an agenda item for the Court to consider was the approval of an interlocal agreement among Kentucky counties regarding the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Representing Tiffanie Reeves, Director of Workforce Services with the Bluegrass Area Development District, Todd Blanton spoke.

“Under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act…funds are given to the Bluegrass Area Development District, and it establishes a framework for administering those funds through [a] 17-county area,” he said. “We spend [funds] in a variety of ways…we put individuals back into short-term trainings. We work with employers on business services, on hirings, [and] putting individuals into retraining internships for employers.”

Blanton fielded questions from several Magistrates, including Mark Miller and Ernest Pasley, and Clark County Judge-Executive Les Yates.

“All of our services are free of charge,” Todd Blanton added.

The interlocal agreement had last been signed by the Clark County Fiscal Court in 2020.

After Magistrate Miller made the motion that Judge Yates sign the agreement, it was agreed upon unanimously.

Certainly not least, to assist with finances, the Court approved the transfer of 92,192.26 from the ARPA reimbursement fund to the general fund.