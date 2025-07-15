Community mourns loss of young student

Published 11:07 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By Winchester Sun

Raiden Lee William Parks (Photo courtesy of Scobee Funeral Home)
Winchester is saying goodbye to a young man who passed away unexpectedly last Thursday.

Clark County Public School announced on Monday the death of 14-year-old Raiden Lee William Parks through its social media channels.

Parks was most recently a Robert D. Campbell Junior High School student and would have been a freshman at George Rogers Clark High School this fall.

His obituary states he was “a bright and kind-hearted young man.”

Parks is survived by his parents, James Franklin Parks and Erica Renee Maricle Parks, and three siblings: Zameria Kay Parks, James Franklin Parks, Jr., and Robert Joe Parks.

Visitation for Parks was held Tuesday at Landmark Baptist Church, followed by burial at Winchester Cemetery.

