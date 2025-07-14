Jackson to be honored by Kentucky Brotherhood Ride Published 11:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Sergeant William Marty Jackson II, a longtime public servant and former Winchester Police Department Chief of Police, passed away in a line of duty death in April 2024 after 47 years of service to the city.

Fifteen months later, his legacy continues to live on.

Jackson will be recognized by an organization titled The Kentucky Brotherhood, described on their website at https://www.kentuckybrotherhood.org as “a group of passionate individuals that ride bicycles around the state of Kentucky to honor the state’s fallen First Responders and their families.”

Kentucky Brotherhood anticipates being in town at approximately 3:15 p.m. on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 16, and will be at the parking lot of Central Baptist Church near the Winchester Police Department headquarters.

“We ride bicycles, not motorcycles, and we offer emotional and financial support to those lost in the line of duty in Kentucky,” said J.T. Bass, cofounder of the Kentucky Brotherhood and a retired captain of the Louisville Fire Department.

“We open it up to let anyone who wants to speak do so,” said Matt Grogan, Deputy Chief with the Elizabethtown Fire Department and KBR Board Member. “It’s truly an honor ceremony to honor the life and service of first responders.”

The organization is made up of those who have been first responders or are closely connected, such as firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, and family members of individuals who’ve fallen in the line of duty.

Jackson is one of 19 fallen officers recognized as a 2025 hero.

Amidst other duties that included serving as Chief of Police for the Winchester Police Department, Jackson took on the task of directing parking at present-day Robert D. Campbell Junior High School, formerly George Rogers Clark High School, ensuring safety for youth.

When buried in 2024, after a funeral service large enough that it had to be held at George Rogers Clark High School, thousands lined the streets to show their respect en route to Winchester Cemetery.

Since his passing, Jackson has received numerous accolades, including a street in town being named after him and having his name put on the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, DC.

He was also recognized at the annual Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Ceremony in June, with Governor Andy Beshear paying tribute to him and others.

Along with their stop in Winchester, National Brotherhood will make their presence known in numerous other counties – Elliott, Rowan, Bath, Montgomery, Fayette, Scott, Franklin, Shelby, Spencer, Bullitt, Hardin, Larue, Taylor, Adair & Russell.

“I’ve always heard that you have two deaths: the day you actually die, and the last time your name is spoken,” Bass added. “Part of our mission is to make sure that [the] second part never happens.”

“[It’s] to let the family know that their loved one is still thought of and their name is spoken,” he said. “We also wear past year’s jerseys…those names travel with us every year.”

Kentucky Brotherhood hopes the organization can be a positive source for families still grieving.

“We’re trying to show compassion, grace, and God’s love,” he said. “We’re just using the bicycles to show how to do that.”