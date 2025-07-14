Grace Baptist Church hosts Vacation Bible School Published 11:30 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Students might be out of public, private, or home school during the month of July.

However, that doesn’t mean education – including faith-based – needs to stop.

Grace Baptist Church, located at 5990 Lexington Road, hosted Vacation Bible School from July 7 – 11 from 6:15 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night.

“Our Vacation Bible School is something we do every year…and our whole church gets behind it,” said Dan Brothers, Children’s Pastor at Grace Bible Church. “We’ve been planning this for months…it’s just a wonderful opportunity for our whole church to come together and serve together.”

For 2025, Grace Baptist Church incorporated the Wonder Junction VBS program.

As a result, using the Old West as a setting, they were able to educate students about Jesus and biblical principles in a number of ways.

They did this through a number of activities and other means, such as incorporating skits.

“Skits are to point to a story that keeps kids engaged with the fact that Jesus loves them, that Jesus died for them, that he’s the only way to heaven,” said Brothers. “It’s very important for us to be able to do that and have that opportunity.”

Between the ages of four through thirteen, between 170 to 200 kids were present.

Fortunately, there were plenty of adults willing to help out.

“I have a minimum of 135…that volunteer every night of VBS, and they serve faithfully,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

Pat Finley, Pastor at Grace Bible Church, offered reflection of the event.

“It’s one of the…highlights of the year,” he said, adding that camp ministry and more were included for youth during the summer. “It’s a great opportunity for us to bring kids in from all over the community…and just a great time of sharing faith principles.”

He added that the week’s activities, which also included music in an energetic environment, helped excite students.

“The kids [are] intrigued,” Finley said, noting that crafts were also included. “We [have] two-and-a-half hours here, and it moves really fast.”

For Brothers and other volunteers, hosting the event was meaningful in more ways than one.

“Seeing the kids worship the Lord and also seeing some of them…ready to follow Christ and to ask Christ to forgive them of their sins, that gives me the most joy,” he said.