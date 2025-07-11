Winchester Police Department nabs fleeing suspect Published 2:00 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

In combination with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Winchester Police Department recently gained recognition for its efforts in catching a fugitive.

This week, they made news once again.

In spite of the risks involved, members of the Winchester Police Department – namely patrolman Jacob Reffitt – took successful action that helped ensure a safe neighborhood for all.

A post written on the Winchester Police Department Facebook page by Chief Travis Thompson on Wednesday, July 9, went into further detail.

“At approximately 3:30 PM {sic} this afternoon, Winchester Police were notified by Kentucky State Police, Post 7, that a white Kia passenger car had fled from police in Fayette and Madison County and the operator had felony warrants of arrest. Lexington Police had their helicopter following the vehicle and it was inbound towards Winchester on Boonesboro Road (Ky 627 South). Winchester Police Patrol units deployed to the area of Boone Avenue and Bypass Road where they intercepted the vehicle and it continued to flee in a reckless manner. Winchester Police pursued the vehicle through town and onto I-64 Eastbound,” it stated.

Reffitt’s efforts were specified.

“Patrolman Jacob Reffitt was on his way to work from Montgomery County and was able to stop and deploy stop sticks near the 105 mile marker and successfully disable the vehicle allowing us to safely take the suspect into custody without further incident.”

Chief Thompson expressed gratitude for the effort of his staff.

“We are thankful this ended safely for our officers, civilians and the suspect as we were able to get yet another wanted subject off of our streets! This suspect remains innocent until proven guilty[.]”

The suspect, Dae’Oriontrelle S. Hurt, has been cited on multiple charges and is being held at Clark County Detention Center.

For the charge of speeding at 26 MPH or > over limit, bond is set at $7500.

Of the additional pending charges written on Wednesday, July 9, no bond has been set.

They are reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device at traffic light, no operator – moped license, 1st degree wanton endangerment, 1st degree fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.