Pearl Interactive to close Winchester facility

Published 2:49 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A Winchester call center will soon close its doors.

According to a release, Pearl Interactive, located at 1025 Bypass Road, recently informed employees that the company plans to close the location after losing a major contract with the federal government.

The release states that the company was notified that its contract to support the Contact Center Operations Program for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not be renewed.

Terminations are expected to begin on Sept. 10, but the release states that employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions with the location’s next tenant.

The total number of positions eliminated remains unknown, according to the release, but 342 employees currently work there.

