The versatile Maddyn Greenway Published 2:30 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chad Greenway was a three-sport high school athlete in South Dakota who became an all-American linebacker at Iowa before playing for 11 years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

His oldest daughter, Maddyn, is a five-star basketball sensation in Minnesota who already has won four state titles and scored over 4,000 points. She’s playing this week with Team USA in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup. She’s also verbally committed to Kentucky.

Like her father, Maddyn Greenway is a versatile athlete. The 5-8 standout has 155 career goals and could become the state’s all-time leading soccer goals scorer her senior season.

She won the 300-meter hurdles at the Minnesota Class AA State Track Meet for the second straight time this year with a time of 42.57 seconds — the best time of any female runner in the state to set a new Class AA record. She also was on the winning 4×400 relay team — along with her younger sister Beckett — for the second straight year and ran the anchor leg as the team set a Class AA record with a time of 3:54.

If that wasn’t enough, Maddyn Greenway was sixth in the state long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 4 inches.

“We kind of knew the hurdles record might be coming,” Chad Greenway said. “I was a hurdler and triple jumper (in high school). I still have the triple jump record in South Dakota. (My wife) Jenni was the head track coach and I helped with hurdles and jumps. Maddyn ran one of the fastest times in Minnesota history and her sister Beckett also did very well for an eighth-grader.

Email newsletter signup

“My family is deep into track. We want our kids playing multiple sports in different environments. In track, it’s more individual and you have to rely on yourself.”

Maddyn Greenway doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about what she has accomplished in multiple sports and the legacy she could potentially leave as the best all-around female athlete ever in Minnesota.

“For me, it’s just about the work. It is kind of amazing that I have succeeded in sports that I won’t do at the next level,” she said. “I just set my mind to do my best. In soccer, it’s to be the all-time top scorer. In track, it was to get the state championships, something I wasn’t sure I could do.”

She didn’t reclassify to get to UK a year early because she wanted “one more year of memories” in high school.

“I think 100 percent when I get to college and just concentrate on basketball I can be an even better player,” Greenway said. “The time I take away from basketball now is great for me but in college I will have more time to train. My parents have both been a great influence on me. Dad is a little harder on me but I am super grateful to them both.”

Her father is also convinced his talented daughter has not hit her peak in basketball either.

“She has never totally focused on basketball. She has not trained as much as some other kids,” Chad Greenway said. “But we didn’t want her peaking at 16. You want to do that when you are older and that’s why we love (UK) coach (Kenny) Brooks and how he can take her game to the next level.”