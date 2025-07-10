Privatization of EMS services issue dominates Joint EMS Committee meeting Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Joint EMS Committee featuring members of both city and county government had a meeting at Winchester City Hall on Tuesday, July 8.

A larger-than-average crowd was present.

Though no official action was taken, a conversation surrounding whether to privatize ambulance services was discussed.

Prior to the meeting, Winchester Professional Firefighters L1807 had put on their Facebook page a message speaking against privatization, which was proposed by Cross Medical Response.

“Item number 6 on tomorrow night’s agenda is one of the most concerning, ‘outside pitches’ to affect our department and city/county communities for a long time,” stated the post. “Privatized EMS would cost the county less, but cost the citizens much more.”

Cross Medical Response, which provides local support by helping to transfer patients from Clark Regional Medical Center to hospitals in Lexington and other locations, was given the opportunity to provide a proposal by both Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed and Clark County Magistrate Chris Davis.

Cross Medical Response, which confirmed that they can provide 24/7 services and is a main provider in Breathitt and Wolfe County, mentioned several points in their proposal.

“CMR management attended the public EMS meeting on 6-10-2025 in which we gained insight into the costs associated with providing EMS services for the city of Winchester and Clark County. A comprehensive analysis was compiled following careful consideration of the substantial budget allocations for Winchester and Clark County,” it said. “CMR can provide EMS transports for 911 calls in Winchester and Clark County at 50% of the proposed costs, inclusive of stations for crew quarters and ambulance bays. This proposal excludes dispatch/rescue services, which will continue to be provided by the respective fire department and 911 services. A transition period with at least 1 year contract would be required.”

They also fielded questions from several committee members, including City Commissioner Hannah Toole.

“I think the government is in charge of five things: police, fire, EMS, public works, and parks,” she said. “I want you to understand [I’m] not questioning your skill, but more so how it fits into our community.”

Toole, along with City Commissioner Kitty Strode and Mayor JoEllen Reed, was against privatization.

“We will not vote to privatize [EMS services},” said Mayor Reed, who has previously advocated for merged services and stated this to be a county issue.

While not agreeing at the meeting to move forward with privatization, Magistrate Ernest Pasley brought up financial concerns.

“The public needs to know that in four years, this EMS budget has [gone] up [$1.4] million…the county pays for a number of things…we just don’t have…extra dollars,” he said.

Magistrate Chris Davis stated that he felt appreciation for Cross Medical Responses’ current services.

“I appreciate the presentation they made here tonight and the time that they put into this, and I’m thankful that people here have that option,” he said. “I can tell you [with] transfers three or four years ago, it was embarrassing.”

At the next day’s Fiscal Court meeting, Davis mentioned the Joint EMS Committee meeting once more and added that he hoped more of the public would be able to see future events.

Clark County Judge-Executive Les Yates opined that he hoped that the city and county could collaborate more together in training and other practices in order to address community needs.

“Is there no way that the city and the county can get together, look at this whole budget thing, and come up with some kind of monetary solution?” he asked. “This is concerning Clark County and Winchester, because we’re all in the same game…I think the city has been running the ambulance service fantastic. I think both fire departments are running great, but I think they need some help from their leadership and the last thing that they need is for our leadership to be fighting against each other.”

Members of the county and city both expressed a willingness to work together, though there were some disagreements over previous actions taken.

In addition to members of the Joint EMS Committee meeting, several individuals from the public spoke.

Among them were Winchester Police Department Sergeant Monty Corbett and former Winchester Police Department 911 operator Jeannie Gwynne, who each expressed concern with utilizing Cross Medical Response for privatization.

Staff from Cross Medical Response, including owner Jarrett Fannin, responded on their behalf

Both Clark County Fire Department Chief Doug French and Winchester Fire Department Chief Chris Whiteley also spoke.

Toward the end of the meeting, Joint EMS Committee members expressed interest in future work sessions with hopes of collaboration.

The next meeting of the Joint EMS Committee is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, August 14, at 5:00 p.m.

The full recording of the meeting can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwDETgdES5g, which is also accessible through the “City of Winchester, KY Community Information” Facebook page.