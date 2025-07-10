Published 8:31 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A Celebration of Life Service was held on May 25, 2025 at Lake Junaluska, NC. for Payton Foster Adams III and Edith (Edie) Jones Adams. Edie passed June 14, 2018 with Payton passing February 24, 2025. Payton was born in Stanford, Kentucky December 8, 1930 to Hazel G. Redfearn and Rev Payton Foster Adams II. As the son of a Methodist minister, Payton attended school in several towns before moving to Winchester, KY in 1944 following his father’s death. He graduated from Winchester High School, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1953. Following graduation, he was drafted into the Air Force and became a Flight Instructor based in Greenville, MS. While in the service he married Edith Ollie Jones from Shubuta, MS in 1955. While in Greenville, their daughter, Karen, was born in 1957. When his military service ended, he was employed by Peninsula Telephone in Tampa, Fl., which later became part of General Telephone and Electronics Corporation. They made their home in Tampa where their second daughter, Lyn, was born in February, 1960. During his time with GTE, promotions moved the family to Normal, IL, Lexington, KY, Stamford, CT, Durham, NC, and lastly back to St. Petersburg. Payton was active in community service in all locations and remained invested in participating in the academic sector as a Board member of Kentucky Wesleyan College and Eckerd College, Florida. Retiring in 1991from GTE, he and Edith built a vacation home at Lake Junaluska, NC. making it their permanent home in 2015. During retirement, Payton was introduced to a non-profit organization in Florida- “Clothes to Kids”, and learning of the need in NC, successfully started the Haywood County, NC. “Clothes to Kids” which serves to provide school clothing for children in need. Edith was born in Shubuta, MS. September 9, 1929 to Ollie Cooper and Sam Jones. She attended school in Shubuta and graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1951. She was employed as a Hostess for the G.M.& O. Railroad riding the Memphis to St. Louis line before her marriage. Faith was an important part of the life of Edie and Payton and were active members of United Methodist churches wherever they lived. At the time of his death Payton was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Waynesville NC. Payton and Edith are survived by their daughters, Karen Carter (Chip), and Lyn Morris (Stephen); grandsons Taylor Harless (Michelle Smiley), and Jordan Harless (Veronica); great- grandchildren Frances, Mark, and Lisa Harless; Payton’s sister, Juliette Adams Hawk, nephew David Hawk, and niece Susan Hawk. Inurnment was at the Memorial Chapel Columbarium at Lake Junaluska, NC. Payton Foster Adams III and Edith Jones Adams