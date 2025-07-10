Man faces murder charges related to death of Winchester woman Published 2:56 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man faces murder charges in connection to the death of a Winchester woman in neighboring Powell County, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brian Epperson, 44, was arrested on June 27 for possession of methamphetamine, but after a lengthy investigation by state police was charged with the alleged murder of 32-year-old Kristen Morris of Winchester.

On June 23, the state police said in the statement, they were called by the Powell County Coroner’s office to an Airbnb in reference to an apparent drug overdose.

According to Epperson’s arrest citation, he was allegedly renting the Airbnb on May 31 when investigators found the unresponsive body of Morris on Patsy Road in Stanton. Epperson was present at the scene and capsules of an unknown substance were found.

The arrest citation also ties Epperson to another recent death.

On June 27, Winchester Police responded to a call at the Red Roof Inn at 1100 Interstate Dr. about a missing person, Reachel Dawson. There, they found Dawson’s body in a room allegedly rented by Epperson. Investigators located capsules similar to the ones connected to Morris’ death in the room.

Email newsletter signup

Epperson is currently lodged at the Clark County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

The Winchester Police Department and Powell County Coroner’s office assisted the state police with the investigation.

Both cases remain under investigation by the state police.