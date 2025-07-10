Published 9:15 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jane Allen DeVan, 82, beloved wife of Rugelely Pierson DeVan III (Ruge), passed away at her home surrounded by her son, daughter, grandson, sister and caregivers.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James Bradley Allen and Emory Dale Inman Allen of Winchester. She was a proud graduate of Converse College with friendships that have lasted many decades.

Known as an amazing host for her gracious hospitality, Jane had a gift for making everyone feel at home. Whether planned or spontaneous, her gatherings were warm, welcoming, and effortless. She made everything look so simple, but worked quietly behind the scenes to prepare for those magical, spur of the moment times. Jane’s favorite pastime was cheering on her grandson in his favorite sports. Besides her husband Ruge, she was Pierson’s biggest fan, and Pierson was Nana’s biggest fan as well.

Jane was a longtime member of Lexington Club, Idle Hour Country Club and Keeneland Club.

Jane is survived by her son, Rugeley Pierson DeVan IV (Pierce); her grandson, Rugeley Pierson DeVan V (Pierson); her daughter, Ashley Allen DeVan; and her sister, Anne Douglas Allen (Penny). She was predeceased by her sister, Donna Allen Miller.

Jane is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and a small circle of cherished friends. She received the most wonderful care from her caregivers, Cindy Short, Hannah Boateng and Christine Asante as well as her dearest friend of forty years, Terry Newby.

Jane was the love of Ruge’s life, and she was his, having spent more than 60 years together. To honor Jane’s memory, gather your friends and share a wonderful meal as she did so often.

Visitation will be held at First Christian Church in Winchester, Kentucky on July 17th from 1 o’clock to 3 o’clock. A service will be held at 3 o’clock and a celebration of life will immediately follow offsite for close friends and family. Jane will be laid to rest at Lexington Cemetery alongside her husband Ruge DeVan, next to the pond they both loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that any tribute gift be made to The Sayre Fund (194 North Limestone Street, Lexington, KY 40507) in Jane’s honor.

Please visit milwardfuneral.com.