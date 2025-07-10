Former Winchester Police Chief joins Clark County Public Schools Published 11:30 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From his start with the Winchester Police Department, former Chief of Police James Hall has always had community safety in mind.

Now, he will dedicate himself to looking out for the future of Clark County.

Hall was recently named Chief of the Clark County Public Schools Police Department, bringing over 25 years of law enforcement experience with him.

Chief Hall summarized his thoughts in a press release.

“I look forward to helping ensure the students and staff at CCPS”, he said.

Chief Hall is no stranger to Clark County Public School.

Email newsletter signup

A 1989 graduate of Clark County Public Schools and lifelong resident of Clark County, Hall rose through the ranks of Clark County Public School guided by integrity and a deep commitment to public safety.

As stated in the press release, sent from Clark County Public Schools, Chief Hall continues to be passionate about creating a secure learning environment and building strong relationships within the Clark County Public Schools community. His leadership reflects both professional expertise as well as personal investment in the well-being of Clark County’s students and educators.

The press release, shared on Clark County Public Schools’ Facebook page, was recognized with positive reactions by dozens of well-known figures throughout Winchester and Clark County.

Among them were Clark County Detention Center Jailer Frank Doyle, City Commissioners Hannah Toole and Kitty Strode, Partners in Education Executive Director Greg Yates, and the account of Baker Intermediate School.