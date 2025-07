Winchester man catches 50+ pound fish Published 11:30 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Wesley “Bub” Perkins, a Winchester resident, recently caught a blue catfish at Seven Lakes Paylake in Waco, KY.

The massive fish weighed in at an astounding 52-lb. .04 oz.

While quite a trophy, the catfish was eventually set free to return to its natural environment.