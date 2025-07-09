Winchester lacrosse official honored by KHSAA Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA) first full season recognizing the sport of lacrosse, Winchester has reason to be proud.

Local citizen Andy Cecil has been recognized as the 2024-25 Boys’ Lacrosse Official of the Year.

In a press release, KHSAA elaborated on the honor – which is given to officials in ten different sports.

“Each year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association honors the top officials for the sports in which it licenses officials. Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of not only on-field performance but also local association activity and leadership, training efforts and the mentoring of newer officials.

One official in each sport is named Outstanding Official of the Year in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state. Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers and coaches throughout the state, as well as additional staff review.

The Outstanding Official of the Year for the KHSAA’s inaugural boys’ lacrosse season is Andy Cecil of Winchester.”

Email newsletter signup

As a result, Cecil will be receiving a commemorative watch and certificate courtesy of the Officials Trust Fund, as well as an additional recognition award.

At the end of the KHSAA’s inaugural lacrosse season, Louisville’s Trinity High School defeated South Oldham High School for the state championship after a Sweet 16 tournament that included local schools Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, and Lexington Catholic from Fayette County.

The KHSAA seeks to emphasize that others can become involved.

“With officiating numbers declining at the national level, the KHSAA is always accepting applications from individuals interested in giving back to their community. Officiating remains a great avenue to stay active, earn extra spending money and ensure that high school athletics are preserved for the current and future generations. To get involved as an official. Visit khsaaofficials.org.”