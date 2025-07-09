Published 8:26 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

James Russell “Jim” Duncan, 83, of Lexington, widower of Ann McPeek Duncan, died Monday at The Lantern at Morning Pointe after a long illness. Born in Covington, Kentucky, he grew up in Winchester and graduated from Winchester High School before moving to Lexington to attend the University of Kentucky. After earning a degree in business, Jim worked in the service industry before starting a career in sales. He soon launched his own business, Blue Grass Souvenirs, selling tourism and sports merchandise, which he led for more than 25 years. After earning his realtor’s license in the 1980s, Jim had his own real estate brokerage selling and managing properties. He was an avid collector of Maker’s Mark memorabilia and a fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. When he remarried, Jim married the love of his life, Ann, with whom he spent 13 years living in Lexington and traveling around the globe, before she passed in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents, William Russell Duncan and Jeannette Gilkey Duncan, and sister, Jean Witt Perkins. Survivors include his children, Rusty (Krista) Duncan, Beth Duncan, and Donna Duncan; his stepchildren, Kenny (Sherri) McPeek and Leslie (Robert) Dickinson; and his grandchildren, Molly (Dom) Duncan, Macy (Alex) Duncan, Harper Duncan Peters, Jenna McPeek, Annie McPeek, Bradley Dickinson, and Marina Dickinson. A celebration of life will be held 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday at The Cellar on 3256 Lansdowne Dr. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.