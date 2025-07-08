Mental health awareness cookout welcomes local organizations Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A number of nonprofit and other local organizations throughout Clark County have dedicated themselves to providing mental health and other resources.

On Monday, June 30, they came together for such a common cause.

The mental health awareness cookout – a yearly event in Clark County – took place just outside the Clark County District Court on Cleveland Avenue.

“It’s usually in May, but this year it’s in June,” said Lindsay Horseman, who consulted with Clark County Community Services. “We have resources…and, of course, food. Lunch is free.”

Several prominent citizens from the county and surrounding area showed up to support local organizations, including former Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner, Clark County Circuit Court Clerk Tony Kirk, Clark County Judge-Executive Les Yates, 25th Judicial Circuit Court Judge David Ward, and more.

Judge Earl-Ray Neal, 25th District Court Judge, played a prominent role in the event.

Among the organizations present included Better Days Sober, New Day Recovery Center, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, New Vista, Partners Healthcare, Recovery Community Center, Celebrate Recovery, and more.

Hosts of the event included Clark County Community Services – also present and receiving donations – as well as RCC.

Perfect Imperfections KY LLC, a substance abuse treatment center, made their first ever appearance.

The organization, as stated on its Facebook page, provides supportive and compassionate evidence-based treatment geared toward individuals seeking mental health treatment and seeking help from addiction.

“We also have recovery housing that some of our clients stay at,” said Stephanie Shepherd, Clinical Program Manager. “Some have independent housing, but if they don’t…we do have recovery housing that they can stay at as well, and we’re in Lexington and Richmond.”

Along with visiting the different organizations, who handed out brochures and other resources, visitors could benefit from lunch items that included burgers, hotdogs, chips, and sweets.

When Shepherd was asked what she’d like others struggling with mental health to know, she was quick to respond.

“We just want them to know that they’re not alone,” she said. “We see them and we hear them, and we want to be there.”

Horseman added that she hopes others would recognize Clark County for such efforts.

“There’s always new things to meet…the current needs of the community,” she added. “That’s the best thing about Winchester is that we have so many people that care.”