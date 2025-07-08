Fiscal Court passes budget amidst mixed reactions Published 11:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

At the Clark County Fiscal Court meeting of Thursday, June 26, one of the items on the agenda was a vote on the second reading of the 2026 fiscal year (FY) budget.

After some discussion, the vote was approved 4-2 with Magistrates Ernest Pasley and Steve Craycraft and Ernest Pasley serving as ‘nay’ votes.

However, it was not without contention.

“We’ve got to quit spending. I don’t know how else I can say it…I was very reluctant to vote for it [previously]. I’m even more reluctant tonight, but I’m going to vote for it tonight. That way it’s going to be four to two as opposed to three to three,” said Magistrate Robert Blanton, seeking to avoid deadlock. “My opinion [is] even though the budget could be a lot better…we can fix it if we quit spending [and] we look at revenue sources.”

Magistrate Chris Davis responded.

“I agree in principle with virtually everything Robert said with regard to budget and having to have a budget,” he said. “I don’t like this budget either…it should go forward so we get something out of [the] door so we comply with [the Kentucky Department for Local Government].”

Davis added that lack of compliance could lead to severe consequences in return.

However, there were also alternative viewpoints.

Magistrate Mark Miller shared his points of view.

“Everybody’s got valid points….but I’m trying to be a little more optimistic in the sense that I just think…next year…we’re going to work on, again, raising funds and watching spending,” he said. “I’m going to vote yes, just because I’m a little more optimistic.”

Clark County Finance Officer Fran Howard mentioned that some matters could be adjusted.

“Your budget is always an estimate. That’s what a budget is,” she said. “I really don’t think using the word incorrect is proper, but that’s just my opinion [in] 29 years of doing a budget.”

Magistrate Ernest Pasley also responded.

“It’s called Fiscal Court,” he said. “We’re…responsible, and we’re putting something on a piece of paper.”

Concluding the discussion, Clark County Judge-Executive Les Yates sought to address the public.

“One thing that I can guarantee you and the public for the past year [is]…no money has been wasted,” he said.

Magistrate Blanton also offered some final thoughts.

“Other city commissions and other fiscal courts…are also having these same discussions,” he said, citing economic matters. “We’re not there by ourselves.”