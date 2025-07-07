Winchester celebrates Independence Day Published 11:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

American flags and long lines of cars could be seen near the entrance to Lykins Park on Mt. Sterling Road during the evening of Thursday, July 3.

Once again, attendees from Winchester and other areas gathered at the location for the annual 4th of July celebration to recognize the 249th anniversary of the United States.

“We come every year,” said Rachel Chambers, who attended the event with her husband Matt and two young sons.

Long before the night concluded with a showing of fireworks to the delight of many, American flags – as is typical – could be seen lining the walkway as individuals entered the park.

Several sponsors, including Sterling HealthCare and Kentucky American Water, made their presence known with signs or booths on display.

Before long, on the theatre stage just in front of a grassy hill, disc jockeys Lynn and Cody Toler began playing as hundreds if not more gathered to attend the event.

Songs included the well-known hit “Electric Boogie (The Electric Boogie)” and – while youth took part in a hula hoop contest – classics such as “Hakuna Matata” and “Lollipop” by The Chordettes were played.

For kids, just behind the theater, a number of options such as bounce houses from Kentucky Kids Bounce and – as is traditional – a foam cannon spraying non-toxic foam was present.

Children seemed to revel in the experience.

“We’ve actually been doing this [business] for about three years now. This is our first time coming out to this event,” said Rachel Stevenson, co-owner of What the Foam alongside her husband Quentin. “The foam…doesn’t hurt the environment. It’s made for sensitive skin…it doesn’t cause any slippery residue or anything like that.”

Elsewhere, Dakota Walker – who works for Mark Comley Magic Show – was one of multiple individuals costuming a dinosaur which kids found entertaining.

“They get pretty excited. We have a couple of them [that] want to walk it around,” he said. “We get a couple of them [that] just want to take pictures.”

Adults – who came from Clark County, Scott County, Bath County, and more – were also enjoying themselves.

Among them were Winchester residents Katrina and Jay Caraballo.

Members of New Life Church, who had a booth at the event, both were decorated in colors of the American flag.

“I was online, and I saw the overalls…so I ordered them, and we found something for me to wear,” said Katrina Caraballo. “We’re just giving away popsicles [and] keeping everybody cool.”

“We liked it last time, and we brought a lot of people to Christ,” added Jay Caraballo.

The Caraballos and New Life Church were not the only individuals willing to give away drink or food.

Vendors present included Two Chicks and a Pig, Beverly Ann’s Cookie Truck, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Mama D’s Eats and Treats, 859 Fam’a’Licious, Bell on Wheels, Tacos Lunas y Mas, The Happy Corner, and more.

“I have probably over 25 different [items] with me today,” said McKenzie Brewer, owner of Clay City Candy Company.

Vendors offering items other than food and drinks, including B&T Novelties and stations for face painting, were also present.

Certainly not least, time was set aside in the day to honor military veterans.

John Babcock of Patriot Guard Riders helped lead a flag folding ceremony, recognizing each branch of the armed services.

“We are honored to be able to do this,” he said. “It’s not about us as individuals. It’s about honoring everyone who’s participated and has fallen.”

Echoing Babcock’s statement, Mt. Sterling resident Parry Blackburn – who attended with his wife and grandkids – mentioned what he hoped others would take away on July 4.

“I wish that all Americans could come together,” he said.